Children’s Day celebrated in Kollam

The district administration and Child Welfare Committee jointly organised ‘Varnothsavam 2024’ to celebrate Children’s Day with various events on Thursday.

A colourful Children’s Day parade, flagged off by District Collector N. Devidas, started from Craven LMS HS, Chinnakada, at 8:30 a.m. The parade featured panchavadyam, ornate parasols, a band, horse-drawn carriages, various art forms, and tableaux. Children participating in the parade were served traditional Kerala dishes including tapioca, yam, aval kuthirthathu, palm jaggery coffee, therali appam, and ila ada.

A public meeting held at Sree Narayana College, Kollam, was inaugurated by Abbrar T. Nasim, the children’s Prime Minister. State Child Rights Commission Chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar delivered the keynote address and Mayor Prasanna Ernest released the Children’s Day stamp. M. Naushad, MLA, handed over the awards to the children’s Prime Minister, President, and Speaker, and to the winners of various competitions held during the month as part of Children’s Day celebrations.

ACP Pradeep Kumar, who received President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Sreenath, who won the award for distinguished service in Excise department and S. Ananya, who did the illustrations for Class I and III textbooks, were also honoured on the occasion. The K. Raveendranath Nair trophy and a cash prize of ₹10,000 for the best-performing school in the rally were awarded to Vimala Hridaya Girls HSS, Pattathanam. Sreekumar, medical superintendent of N.S. Cooperative Hospital, presented the award.

District Police Chief (Kollam City) Chaithra Theresa John received the salute at the parade. Master Manav T.S., the children’s President, presided over the function. Children’s Speaker Ashna Fatima, district panchayat president P.K. Gopan, Child Welfare Committee chairperson Sanal Vellimon, secretray D. Shine Dev and others were present.