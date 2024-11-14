 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Children’s Day celebrated in Kollam

A Children’s Day parade taken out as part of the celebration features panchavadyam, ornate parasols, a band, horse-drawn carriages, various art forms, and tableaux

Published - November 14, 2024 09:01 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
A view of a rally, organised by Child Welfare Committee​, taken out on the occasion of Children’s Day ​in Kollam on Thursday.

A view of a rally, organised by Child Welfare Committee​, taken out on the occasion of Children’s Day ​in Kollam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: C. Sureshkumar

The district administration and Child Welfare Committee jointly organised ‘Varnothsavam 2024’ to celebrate Children’s Day with various events on Thursday.

A colourful Children’s Day parade, flagged off by District Collector N. Devidas, started from Craven LMS HS, Chinnakada, at 8:30 a.m. The parade featured panchavadyam, ornate parasols, a band, horse-drawn carriages, various art forms, and tableaux. Children participating in the parade were served traditional Kerala dishes including tapioca, yam, aval kuthirthathu, palm jaggery coffee, therali appam, and ila ada.

A public meeting held at Sree Narayana College, Kollam, was inaugurated by Abbrar T. Nasim, the children’s Prime Minister. State Child Rights Commission Chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar delivered the keynote address and Mayor Prasanna Ernest released the Children’s Day stamp. M. Naushad, MLA, handed over the awards to the children’s Prime Minister, President, and Speaker, and to the winners of various competitions held during the month as part of Children’s Day celebrations.

ACP Pradeep Kumar, who received President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Sreenath, who won the award for distinguished service in Excise department and S. Ananya, who did the illustrations for Class I and III textbooks, were also honoured on the occasion. The K. Raveendranath Nair trophy and a cash prize of ₹10,000 for the best-performing school in the rally were awarded to Vimala Hridaya Girls HSS, Pattathanam. Sreekumar, medical superintendent of N.S. Cooperative Hospital, presented the award.

District Police Chief (Kollam City) Chaithra Theresa John received the salute at the parade. Master Manav T.S., the children’s President, presided over the function. Children’s Speaker Ashna Fatima, district panchayat president P.K. Gopan, Child Welfare Committee chairperson Sanal Vellimon, secretray D. Shine Dev and others were present.

Published - November 14, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.