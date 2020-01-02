Children’s ‘climate circle’ raises a point

Thousands of students from schools and colleges in the district formed a ‘climate circle’ around the Thekkinkadu Maidan here on Friday, with a pledge to protect nature.

The initiative was organised by the Students for Climate Resilience with the theme ‘Change the economy ... not the climate’. They formed the circle along the 3-km inner ring of Swaraj Round.

Climate activist Ridhima Pandey addressed the gathering. “Why should we children suffer for your actions,” she seemed to raise a question to society.

“You people lived all these years by exploiting nature. We are suffering for your irresponsible actions. We children are ready to fight as we have to secure our future. Nobody else is bothered about it,” she said.

The 12-year-old from Haridwar was among the 16 children along with Greta Thunberg, who filed a complaint at the UN Climate Action Summit against the apathy of governments towards tackling climate crisis. She said the government was working just on on paper. Nothing on the ground.

Her slogan

“I want to save the future of all the children and all people of future generations,” is her famous slogan. “People think about protection of nature only when they face natural calamities. All are busy with blame game. The government should formulate politics to tackle climate change,” she said.

“The situation has become so critical that people had to walk with masks in Delhi. Children and elderly people are the most affected. If we remain silent, the condition will happen anywhere in the country. We fear that if things go like this, we may have to carry oxygen cylinders in our bags,” Ms. Pandey said.

The entire world is going through extreme climatic conditions. Schools had to close whenever there is heatwave, extreme humidity, rain or drought.

Addressing a public meeting after the event, environmental activist Sagar Dhara said every country should declare a climate emergency urgently. “If countries fail to reduce green gas emissions, it will be difficult to control the situation. The pattern of rain, winter, and summer have already changed drastically.” He said there was an urgent need to reduce energy consumption.