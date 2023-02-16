ADVERTISEMENT

Children with Type 1 diabetes hope for a sweeter ‘Mittayi’

February 16, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government’s project has set an upper income limit of ₹2 lakh for joining the scheme, thereby keeping many children from its ambit. The families also call for more strips and needles and free lab tests

R K Roshni

Jasmin Binoy’s daughter was diagnosed with Type One diabetes when she was one-and-a-half years old. It has been months since she registered with Mittayi, a project implemented by the State government through the Kerala Social Security Mission to provide care to children with Type 1 diabetes. But she’s yet to receive medicines through the project, and has to buy everything right from needles to glucometer strips from outside.

“In the year since her diagnosis, she has been admitted countless types owing to low blood sugar or hypoglycaemia. Look at the tip of her finger. It is full of pores owing to use of glucometer. Doctors say it is enough to measure sugar levels six or seven times a day. But with a child who keeps having low blood sugar, how is that enough. I’m forced to check it 15 times a day. We’ve had to shift near a hospital since she frequently needs medical attention. I can’t go to work and my husband works in a small hotel. We cannot afford a continuous glucose monitoring device, which keeps track of glucose levels every few minutes through a tiny sensor inserted under your skin. If we get one, then management of my daughter’s diabetes will be much easier since her sugar levels vary widely.”

Jasmin’s daughter is one of the hundreds of children diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in the State. As many as 1,250 children have registered with Mittayi, though there are nearly 2,000 such children, as per government estimates. The Type 1 Diabetic Welfare Society, Kerala, registered in Kozhikode, however believes the number is thrice that.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Disease with no cure

The upper income limit of ₹2 lakh is one condition that keeps away many children from Mittayi. However, Type 1 diabetes has no cure, the society points out. It can only be managed by controlling sugar levels using insulin, diet, and lifestyle. Once a child is diagnosed, they will have to live with it their entire life and the treatment costs remains a financial burden on their families. The government had been petitioned earlier to remove this upper income limit, say society office-bearers Vijeesh T.R. and Abdul Jaleel P.T.

Children with Type 1 diabetes do not get insurance coverage either. Each hospitalisation sets back the finances of a family. If not insulin pumps, then at least continuous glucose monitors should be provided twice a month instead of the existing once in three months, they say. The monitors will be especially helpful to school-going students and make night-time monitoring of sugar levels easier owing to the alert facility.

The society that has submitted a petition to the Minister also wants quicker membership approval for those who have registered with Mittayi, increase in strips and needles provided under the project, free lab tests, and the inclusion of such children in the category of differently abled children.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US