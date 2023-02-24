Children with Type 1 diabetes get extra time during SSLC exams  

February 24, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has issued an order allowing children with Type 1 diabetes extra time during the SSLC examinations. As per the order, children with Type 1 diabetes, on the basis of certificates issued by government doctors, will get an extra 20 minutes an hour during examinations.

The General Education department order comes on petitions submitted by the Type 1 Diabetes Foundation (Kerala) and by parents of children with Type 1 diabetes. Physically challenged children have been getting concessions during examinations as per a government order issued in 2005. Moreover, children with serious health problems and those involved in any accidents during examination time have also been extended concession on the basis of certificates of government doctors or medical boards.

At present, extra time of 10 or 20 minutes, depending on the extent of disability, is allowed during examinations to differently abled children.

Parents of children with Type 1 diabetes say an order issued in connection with the SSLC examinations last year specified an extra time of 10 minutes for an hour of examinations for differently abled children. Though some children with Type 1 diabetes who came under the 21 types of disabilities under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, did get the concession, not all children with Type 1 diabetes got it.

‘Huge relief’

With the latest government order and a certificate from a government doctor, all children with Type 1 diabetes will get an extra 20 minutes for an hour of examinations. The extra time will come as a huge relief to the children, already facing exam stress, say the parents. Valuable time is lost when such students experience high or low blood sugar during examinations. It may take them 10 to 15 minutes just to recover. The extra time will ensure that the students do not suffer on account of their health condition.

Permission given

The General Education department already allows children with Type 1 diabetes to keep insulin pump, insulin pen, water, sugar tablet, chocolate, candy, fruits, and snacks with them in examination halls after getting these inspected by invigilators.

General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish said extending the concession to students appearing for the Plus Two examination will need to be considered.