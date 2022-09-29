Children with congenital heart disease to be given follow-up care

ADVERTISEMENT

Children who have been treated for congenital heart diseases will be given adequate follow-up care under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) to ensure their physical, mental, and intellectual well-being, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Children who have been treated for congenital heart disease need more support. RBSK nurses and District Early Intervention Centres will be involved in the follow-up care of these children, she said, while inaugurating World Heart Day celebrations organised by the paediatric cardiology wing at SAT hospital here on Thursday.

The government will ensure that children who were treated for congenital heart disease are able to lead normal lives . The follow-up care guidelines have been prepared and 100 children with congenital heart diseases as well as those who underwent surgery under Hridyam programme will be provided care.

Free treatment

The Paediatric Cardiology department at SAT Hospital, with a dedicated paediatric cath lab and a functional paediatric cardiology operation theatre, is the sole government medical college in the State with full-fledged facilities for children’s heart care. The cath lab here has treated over 300 children with CHD, including 50 who had successful surgeries to resolve their cardiac issues. All CHD care is provided for free under government programmes such as Hridyam, Ms. George said.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the function. The inauguration was followed by a get-together of children who underwent CHD surgery at SAT Hospital.