Children urged to fight drugs, anti-social tendencies

Childhood is the most beautiful period in one’s life, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was delivering the Children’s Day message at a function organised by the District Child Welfare Committee at Rajendra Maidan in Kochi on Thursday (November 14).

“The need of the time is to be a good human being. Children should love others beyond caste and religion, and be able to stand against drugs and anti-social tendencies,” the Minister said. He also expressed satisfaction at the selection of girls as president, prime minister, and speaker at the children’s gathering.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ernakulam Central ) C. Jayakumar flagged off the Children’s Day rally from Durbar Hall ground, which culminated at Rajendra Maidan. Amaya Laiju, the children’s prime minister, inaugurated the public meeting, while Amiya Sumi Saji, the children’s president, presided. Mary Shradha, the children’s speaker, delivered the keynote address.

District Principal Judge Honey M. Varghese released the Children’s Day stamp, designed by B. Nanmaya of Government HSS, Kannadiparambu, Kannur. K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, distributed awards to winners of the elocution competition and T.J. Vinod, MLA, presented awards to winners of the drawing competition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.