ADVERTISEMENT

Children urged to fight drugs, anti-social tendencies

Published - November 15, 2024 01:18 am IST - KOCHI

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ernakulam Central ) flagged off the Children’s Day rally from Durbar Hall ground, which culminated at Rajendra Maidan

The Hindu Bureau

A child dressed up as Jawaharlal Nehru participating in a Children’s Day rally organised by Kaloor Manappattiparambu Anganwadi on November 14. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Childhood is the most beautiful period in one’s life, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was delivering the Children’s Day message at a function organised by the District Child Welfare Committee at Rajendra Maidan in Kochi on Thursday (November 14).

“The need of the time is to be a good human being. Children should love others beyond caste and religion, and be able to stand against drugs and anti-social tendencies,” the Minister said. He also expressed satisfaction at the selection of girls as president, prime minister, and speaker at the children’s gathering.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ernakulam Central ) C. Jayakumar flagged off the Children’s Day rally from Durbar Hall ground, which culminated at Rajendra Maidan. Amaya Laiju, the children’s prime minister, inaugurated the public meeting, while Amiya Sumi Saji, the children’s president, presided. Mary Shradha, the children’s speaker, delivered the keynote address.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

District Principal Judge Honey M. Varghese released the Children’s Day stamp, designed by B. Nanmaya of Government HSS, Kannadiparambu, Kannur. K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, distributed awards to winners of the elocution competition and T.J. Vinod, MLA, presented awards to winners of the drawing competition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US