 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Children urged to fight drugs, anti-social tendencies

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ernakulam Central ) flagged off the Children’s Day rally from Durbar Hall ground, which culminated at Rajendra Maidan

Published - November 15, 2024 01:18 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A child dressed up as Jawaharlal Nehru participating in a Children’s Day rally organised by Kaloor Manappattiparambu Anganwadi on November 14.

A child dressed up as Jawaharlal Nehru participating in a Children’s Day rally organised by Kaloor Manappattiparambu Anganwadi on November 14. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Childhood is the most beautiful period in one’s life, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

He was delivering the Children’s Day message at a function organised by the District Child Welfare Committee at Rajendra Maidan in Kochi on Thursday (November 14).

“The need of the time is to be a good human being. Children should love others beyond caste and religion, and be able to stand against drugs and anti-social tendencies,” the Minister said. He also expressed satisfaction at the selection of girls as president, prime minister, and speaker at the children’s gathering.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ernakulam Central ) C. Jayakumar flagged off the Children’s Day rally from Durbar Hall ground, which culminated at Rajendra Maidan. Amaya Laiju, the children’s prime minister, inaugurated the public meeting, while Amiya Sumi Saji, the children’s president, presided. Mary Shradha, the children’s speaker, delivered the keynote address.

District Principal Judge Honey M. Varghese released the Children’s Day stamp, designed by B. Nanmaya of Government HSS, Kannadiparambu, Kannur. K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, distributed awards to winners of the elocution competition and T.J. Vinod, MLA, presented awards to winners of the drawing competition.

Published - November 15, 2024 01:18 am IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / children

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.