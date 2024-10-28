Children to discuss waste management at Haritha Sabhas on Nov. 1

Local bodies across the State will organise children’s Haritha Sabhas on November 14 as part of the ongoing Malinya Mukhtham Navakeralam waste management campaign. Students are being made part of the campaign in an effort to bring about a mindset change and increase awareness among the public regarding the scientific handling of solid and liquid waste.

The programme is also aimed at ensuring proper waste management mechanisms in all schools. In institutions where such systems do not exist, the local bodies will help set them up. Around 150-200 students will participate in each Haritha Sabha meeting held under the aegis of the local body. Student representatives from every government, private and aided school will participate in the sabhas under each local body. In Corporation areas with a large number of institutions, more than one Haritha Sabha will be conducted.

Reports by students

Waste management experts from Suchitwa Mission, Haritha Keralam Mission and Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) will be part of the discussions at the sabhas. The student representatives will prepare reports on the state of waste management in the local body, especially the presence of waste dumps, open burning on waste and use of banned plastic materials. The students will get an opportunity to interact with people’s representatives at the Haritha Sabhas and put forward their suggestions to improve waste management efforts at the local level.

On November 1, the State government will make declarations on green models that have come up across the State as part of the ongoing campaign. A total of 13,353 institutions, 68 tourist spots, 6,048 schools, 298 colleges and 315 public squares will get green status following clean-up and beautification campaigns taken up over the past few months.