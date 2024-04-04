GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Children spend happy moments with actor at summer camp

Darshana Rajendran asks children taking part in the summer camp organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare to engage in the arts as in academics from the school-level itself

April 04, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Darshana Rajendran with children during the inauguration of a summer camp organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Actor Darshana Rajendran with children during the inauguration of a summer camp organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

The questions came thick and fast but she was unfazed and answered them with smiles and laughter.

At the inauguration of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare’s summer camp ‘Kilikoottam’ here on Thursday, the young participants asked actor Darshana Rajendran a host of questions which the actor fielded with aplomb.

Replying to a query, the actor said she was happy when she got the opportunity to act in the movie Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, but it was tough initially. She had injuries, physical problems, and even did fight scenes with a fractured leg. She added that if one did work that one loved, even if it turned out to be difficult, it would still be enjoyable.

Darshana said she liked Jaya Jaya... the best of all her movies. She trained in martial arts for two months for the movie, she added.

She entered films through theatre. While in movies, scenes might have to be shot repeatedly, in theatre one could finish a performance in a specific time, the actor said.

Darshana revealed that she wanted to be a doctor or teacher when she was a child, but it did not happen. When she began her movie career, it was easy to transform into those roles, she said to much laughter.

She urged the children taking part in the camp to engage in the arts as in academics from the school-level itself. Since her childhood was spent abroad, there were few platforms to engage in dance and music. It was during vacations here in the State that she could take part in camps and learn dance and acting, Darshana said.

The actor took selfies with the children and visited the council’s adoption centre too. Council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi and other office-bearers were present.

Admission to the summer camp will continue till April 10.

