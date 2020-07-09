Children should be spared from school fee issues: panel

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed that in case a student’s fee is pending, the school should inform the parents with proof rather than ask the child in front of the class to remit it, thereby causing him/her mental distress.

They should not discriminate against a child in the name of the fee either.

The commission, in the order issued recently, asked the Director of General Education (DGE) and the CBSE Regional Officer here to issue circulars to all schools in the State to follow its directions in this regard strictly.

The commission comprising member K. Nazeer was acting on a complaint from a boy’s parent that he was not able to pay the school fee on time. Despite never having failed to remit the fee, the child was threatened and mentally harassed.

One day, he was made to get off the transport to school. The boy who was upset was unable to appear for the examinations, the complaint said, seeking the commission’s intervention in the matter.

The Principal of the school, in his report, said the school needed to collect the fee stipulated by law to function. While the child’s fee was due, the school did not compel him or misbehave with him. Nor was the boy forced the alight from the bus. The Principal contended that the child boarded the bus from different stops as per the convenience of his mother, and the bus left because they did not reach the stop on time. Also, the child did not appear for the examinations owing to familial reasons.

However, the complainant submitted a statement denying the Principal’s explanation.

The commission then asked the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) to investigate the Principal’s actions against the child and inform the police of any lapses found.

The commission also sought a report on the action taken from the DGE, CBSE Regional Officer, and the DCPO within 40 days.