Children received at Ammathottil named Manav, Manavi

April 06, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare on Friday received two children in its Ammathottil electronic cradles.

The children – a boy and a girl – were received at the Ammathottil set up at the council headquarters here at Thycaud and in front of Women and Children hospital at Alappuzha.

The three-day-old girl child was received in the Alappuzha Ammathottil at 1.30 a.m. on Friday. The same day, the boy child, around four days old, was received in the Ammathottil at Thycaud here at 9.50 p.m.

The children were named Manav and Manavi by council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi in the hope of an India that stands for love and humaneness.

As Manavi has health problems, she has been admitted to the intensive care unit of Vandanam Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Manav was examined at the Women and Children Hospital, Thycaud. Declared healthy, he has been moved to the council’s adoption centre. He is the 593rd child to be received at the Ammathottil since it was set up on November 14, 2002, and 11th child to be received in the past eight months.

Manavi is the ninth child to be received in the Alappuzha Ammathottil and fourth girl.

