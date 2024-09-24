Children of M.M. Lawrence to appear before Ernakulam MCH Principal on Wednesday

The Principal of the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, has asked the children of M.M. Lawrence, veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader who died here on September 21, to appear at his chamber on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The children have been asked to appear before the Principal after the handing over of his body for medical education was put on hold by the Kerala High Court following objections raised by his daughter Asha Lawrence against the decision of her siblings to hand over the body to the college.

The Ernakulam Town Hall premises, where the body was kept for the public to pay homage, witnessed tense scenes on Monday as Ms. Asha resisted attempts to take the body to the medical college, which was objected to by some of the women activists of the CPI(M).

ADVERTISEMENT

The children have been told to appear before the Principal around 12 noon on Wednesday to present their views on the contentious issue. An advisory committee comprising the Medical Superintendent of the medical college, heads of departments of Anatomy and Forensic Medicine, and chief of the Medical Education unit has been set up in the wake of the directive by the High Court asking the Principal to take a call on the issue. The committee will submit its views after holding mutual consultations.

M.L. Sajeevan and Sujatha Boban, the other two children of Lawrence, had submitted a consent letter to the medical college authorities expressing their willingness to donate the body, which according to them, was also the wish of the veteran leader.

Counsel for Ms. Asha said the decision to hand over the body to the medical college was taken without her consent. Counsel said one cannot assume that the deceased wanted his body to be handed over to the medical college in the absence of any documentary evidence and in the light of the fact that Lawrence continued to be a member of the parish of St. Francis Xavier’s Church, Kathrikadavu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.