Children living in cargo auto in Kollam will be provided for, says Health Minister

The siblings will soon be shifted to a children’s home

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 09, 2022 20:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women & Child Development department will provide for the three children who were reported to be living in a cargo auto near Sanker’s Junction, Kollam, said Health Minister Veena George. Thiruvananthapuram resident Nazir and his three children aged 5, 8 and 11, have been spending the nights in the vehicle as the father couldn’t afford a rented house. Based on the media reports about the plight of the family, the department has decided to take care of the children and their education.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As per reports, the family, which includes two boys and a girl, has been living in the auto and using a pubic comfort station for the past few months. District Child Welfare Committee chairman, members and District Child Protection Officer visited the children on Sunday. The siblings will be shifted to a children’s home in accordance with Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. They will be kept together in the same shelter without separating them, said the officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app