Children living in cargo auto in Kollam will be provided for, says Health Minister

The siblings will soon be shifted to a children’s home

The siblings will soon be shifted to a children’s home

Women & Child Development department will provide for the three children who were reported to be living in a cargo auto near Sanker’s Junction, Kollam, said Health Minister Veena George. Thiruvananthapuram resident Nazir and his three children aged 5, 8 and 11, have been spending the nights in the vehicle as the father couldn’t afford a rented house. Based on the media reports about the plight of the family, the department has decided to take care of the children and their education.

As per reports, the family, which includes two boys and a girl, has been living in the auto and using a pubic comfort station for the past few months. District Child Welfare Committee chairman, members and District Child Protection Officer visited the children on Sunday. The siblings will be shifted to a children’s home in accordance with Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. They will be kept together in the same shelter without separating them, said the officials.