Children in tribal colony get TV

MALAPPURAM

08 June 2020 00:02 IST

The Muslim Youth League (MYL), led by its State president Sayed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal and general secretary P.K. Firos, reached out to the Vaniyampuzha tribal colony at Munderi on Sunday, with a television set for children there.

“It is painful to see these children spending their time in June without having any means of schooling. That is why we donated a television set with DTH facilities. Now, the children can attend classes on television,” said the Thangal. The television was installed in a building near the Vaniyampuzha forest station. Mr. Thangal and Mr. Firos interacted with the children. They said they would donate a television to Iruttukuthi colony too.

