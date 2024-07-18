Children escape with minor injuries after school bus overturns, falls into canal

About two dozen children were injured when a school bus overturned and fell into a canal at Kattussery near Alathur in the district on Thursday. The police said the injury of none was serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus belonging to ASMM Higher Secondary School, Alathur, careened off the road and fell into Cheramangalam Canal at 4.15 p.m as the bus was heading towards Irattakulam from Alathur. There were three dozen children on the bus.

The injured children were admitted to Government Taluk Hospital, Alathur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several parts of the district witnessed incessant rain on Thursday. Trees were uprooted at many places, causing damage to houses and blocking traffic.

District Collector S. Chithra declared a holiday for educational institutions in the district on Friday in view of the heavy rains predicted for the district. A statement said here that professional colleges, anganwadis, madrasas, kindergartens and tuition centres would all be included in the purview of the holiday.

However, public examinations scheduled earlier, model residential schools and Navodaya School will be exempted.

Dr. Chithra warned that children should never be allowed to play in waterbodies, particularly checkdams and ponds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.