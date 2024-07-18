GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Children escape with minor injuries after school bus overturns, falls into canal

Published - July 18, 2024 08:42 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

About two dozen children were injured when a school bus overturned and fell into a canal at Kattussery near Alathur in the district on Thursday. The police said the injury of none was serious.

The bus belonging to ASMM Higher Secondary School, Alathur, careened off the road and fell into Cheramangalam Canal at 4.15 p.m as the bus was heading towards Irattakulam from Alathur. There were three dozen children on the bus.

The injured children were admitted to Government Taluk Hospital, Alathur.

Several parts of the district witnessed incessant rain on Thursday. Trees were uprooted at many places, causing damage to houses and blocking traffic.

District Collector S. Chithra declared a holiday for educational institutions in the district on Friday in view of the heavy rains predicted for the district. A statement said here that professional colleges, anganwadis, madrasas, kindergartens and tuition centres would all be included in the purview of the holiday.

However, public examinations scheduled earlier, model residential schools and Navodaya School will be exempted.

Dr. Chithra warned that children should never be allowed to play in waterbodies, particularly checkdams and ponds.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.