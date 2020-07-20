Childline proposals for checking drug abuse

Thiruvananthapuram

20 July 2020 23:19 IST

Calls for coordinated campaign by government departments and voluntary organisations

The Childline and the Don Bosco Veedu Society here have come up with recommendations for a substance-free childhood for implementation under the umbrella of government departments.

The recommendations point out to lack of coordinated efforts against drug abuse as a major lacuna in achieving results, and calls for a unified anti-substance abuse promotion campaign by government departments, particularly Education, Health, Police, and Excise, and voluntary organisations.

The suggestions were submitted to Director of General Education (DGE) Jeevan Babu K. by Fr. Saji Elambasserril, director, Childline, and former director Fr. Thomas P.D. against the backdrop of rise in substance abuse among students, in connection with International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking recently.

Advertising

Advertising

The suggestions were derived from a workshop last year on substance abuse among children and addressing it through awareness campaigns, preventive measures, and strong support for children. Results of a survey on drug dependency among schoolchildren were also presented at the workshop. The survey had revealed that 28.7% of schoolchildren in the district had abused drugs. As many as 39.3% of the students surveyed wanted to use drugs, while 68.9% said their friends or relatives consumed drugs.

Recommendations

The recommendations submitted to the DGE stresses the role of the General Education Department in prevention, protection, and rehabilitation of school-going children who abuse drugs. Identifying a child who uses drugs in the early stages itself and putting him or her through a comprehensive rehabilitation process will not only save the child, but also the family and the entire locality where the student resides, they point out. One of the suggestions is distributing among officials a handbook containing scientific guidelines on steps to be taken if a child is found to be using drugs.

No child should be expelled from the school for drug abuse. They should be produced in front of the child welfare committee so that proper interventions for rehabilitation can be made. Strict guidelines should be issued against sweeping such incidents under the carpet fearing for the school’s reputation. Teachers should conduct awareness programmes among students at regular intervals. Focus should be on reasons why students abuse drugs, its harmful effects, and how to get rid of the habit, say the recommendations.

Drug abuse

Prevention of drug abuse and its health and psychosocial impact should be made part of the curriculum from the upper primary level. Revival of school clubs for early identification of drug users and expert intervention and setting up of suggestion box in schools are the other proposals mooted.