Child welfare council to host ‘Kilikoottam’ summer camp from April 3

March 22, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As life returns to normal after COVID-19, celebrations and events too are back, perhaps as never before in some cases. The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare’s popular summer camp also makes a full-fledged return next month.

The two-month ‘Kilikoottam’ camp, for three to 16 year olds, will be held from April 3 to May 25. It will admit a maximum of 300 children, plus the 61 who are under the care and protection of the council. Children from various orphanages in the district and those from the tribal belt too will be able to attend the camp.

12 areas

The camp will begin at 9.30 a.m. and go on till 5 p.m. on all working days. Classes though will be held only till 12.30 p.m. These will be conducted in 12 areas, covering arts and sports, for the physical, mental, and creative development of the children. These include theatre, dance, painting, music, violin, guitar, keyboard, tabla, mridangam, drums, spoken Engish, and martial arts (karate).

The children will be divided into three age-based groups — six to eight, nine to 12, and 13 to 16. The topics of the classes and their method will give the children a good foundation in the areas chosen. The council is considering continuing the classes even after the summer camp concludes, council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi said at a press meet here on Wednesday.

Practical programmes

The afternoons will be devoted to practical programmes that are also recreational and educational. The children will engage in story and poetry recitation and writing, folk songs, and a bit of magic too. Focus will be on science and nature, through agriculture, waste management, latest technologies, mathematics, robotics, coding, and so on.

One day a week will be for physical training. There will be 30 minutes of yoga everyday. Sessions will be held once in two weeks on health and nutrition.

A science study tour and visit to biodiversity hubs will be part of the camp, intended to foster scientific temper among children in line with the council’s vision, Mr. Gopi said.

The last three days will be for presenting and exhibiting all that they learnt during the camp.

Interactions with prominent personalities and the common man are a highlight of the camp. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the camp at 11.30 a.m. on April 3.

Miniser for Health Veena George; Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas; Shashi Tharoor, MP; former Education Minister M.A. Baby; poet V. Madhusoodanan Nair; quizmaster G.S. Pradeep; and chess player S.L. Narayanan; will interact with the children.

Registration

Registration will be on first come, first served basis at a counter at the council. The registration will close on March 30. The camp fee is ₹1,500. For details, call 94465 11270, 0471-2324939.

Camp director N.S. Vinod was present at the press meet.