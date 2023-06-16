ADVERTISEMENT

Child welfare council general secretary visits Nihal’s house

June 16, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST -  Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government should take steps to bring about effective amendments to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Animal Birth Control Rules in the wake of increasing instances of stray dog attacks and deaths owing to rabies, Kerala State Council for Child Welfare general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi has said.

He was speaking on Thursday after visiting the house of Nihal Naushad, the 11-year-old who was mauled to death by stray dogs, at Edakkad, Muzhappilangad, Kannur, and meeting his parents. Mr. Gopi said he would approach Union Minister for Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala in this connection.  

