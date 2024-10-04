ADVERTISEMENT

Child seriously injured after fall at anganwadi in Kerala’s Kannur, family alleges negligence

Updated - October 04, 2024 04:08 pm IST - Kannur

Family alleges that three-and-a-half-year-old boy was not taken to hospital after the fall at anganwadi and the injury was discovered only when a relative arrived to pick up the child

The Hindu Bureau

A three-and-a-half-year-old boy from Neruvambram, Kannur, Kerala, was seriously injured after falling at an anganwadi on Thursday (October 3, 2024). The child is currently undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The incident occurred while the child was playing in the anganwadi in the afternoon.

However, the parents have raised concerns over the anganwadi authorities’ alleged failure to inform them of the accident. According to the family, the child was not taken to the hospital after the fall and that the injury was discovered only when a relative arrived to pick up the child and noticed his condition.

The parents also alleged that a only basic bandage was applied to the wound. Upon returning home, the child developed a fever and was taken to a nearby private hospital. After the injury was found to be severe, the boy was reportedly shifted to the Government Medical College, Pariyaram, and later to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital due to internal bleeding.

The family has decided to file a formal complaint with the police, citing negligence on the part of the anganwadi authorities.

