Child rights panel slaps fine on teachers

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has slapped a fine of ₹25,000 each on two teachers for carelessly evaluating the answer script of a higher secondary student.

The Commission has asked the government authorities to deduct the amount from the teachers’ salary and pay the student in compensation. Child Rights Commission members K. Naseer and Fr. Philip Parakkat asked Priya Mary Joseph from St. Teresa’s Higher Secondary School, Vazhappaali, Kottayam; and Vinsimol Chacko from St. Ann’s Higher Secondary School, Kottayam, to pay the compensation to Adil Subair, who had attended the Higher Secondary Examinations at Government Raja’s Higher Secondary School, Kottakkal, in March 2018.

Adil’s father Subair Medammal had approached the Child Rights Commission seeking compensation for the failure of the examiners to evaluate a part of the Chemistry answer script.

On re-evaluation, the State Higher Secondary authorities found that two pages of Adil’s Chemistry answer script had been left unevaluated. He was given 14 additional marks in the re-evaluation.

Argument rejected

The Child Rights Commission rejected the argument put forth by the two examiners who evaluated the answer scripts that they did not notice the two extra sheets written by Adil. The examiners had claimed that the extra sheets had been attached after leaving two blank pages. “This argument is not tenable. Examiners have the responsibility to deal with the answer scripts with care and caution as they are dealing with the future of students,” said Mr. Naseer. The Child Rights Commission has also asked the Government Secretary for General Education, General Education Director, and the Higher Secondary Joint Director to find out if the two chief examiners, who too evaluated the answer scripts, had been responsible for the mistake.

“If the chief examiners too are found responsible for this lapse, they too will have to pay the fine,” said Mr. Naseer and Fr. Parakkat.

If they are found responsible, then each examiner will have to pay a fine of ₹12,500. The total compensation to be paid to the student is ₹50,000.

Exam manual

The Child Rights Commission has also asked the General Education Director and Government Secretary to revise the examination manual in such a way as to include the clause of compensation from teachers for their lapse in evaluation.