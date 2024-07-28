GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Child rights panel registers case against YouTube channel

Published - July 28, 2024 09:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has suo motu registered a case against a YouTube channel ‘Mazhavil Kerala’ for violating the privacy of the son of Arjun, who went missing in the Shirur landslip recently. Commission chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar noted that the channel representatives forcing the child to speak on his father, instead of consoling the family that was going through great trauma, could not be categorised as journalism. The commission has sought reports from the District Police Chief, District Child Protection Officer and the YouTube channel on the issue.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.