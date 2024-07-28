Child rights panel registers case against YouTube channel

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has suo motu registered a case against a YouTube channel ‘Mazhavil Kerala’ for violating the privacy of the son of Arjun, who went missing in the Shirur landslip recently. Commission chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar noted that the channel representatives forcing the child to speak on his father, instead of consoling the family that was going through great trauma, could not be categorised as journalism. The commission has sought reports from the District Police Chief, District Child Protection Officer and the YouTube channel on the issue.