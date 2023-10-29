Child rights panel recommends counselling and community awareness programmes

October 29, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has instructed the District Child Protection Officer to ensure counselling and conduct community awareness programmes in Kulathupuzha and Achencoil areas.

While the commission will recommend for the appointment of permanent teachers in Achencoil, Kollam Collector was asked to issue strict directions to address the discrimination faced by children in private buses. At a meeting held to assess the functioning of various departments regarding Right to Education, Juvenile Justice and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), the difficulties faced while providing child protection services were discussed. The commission would also put forward the need to set up a de-addiction centre in the district, said member Jalaja Chandran.

Observing the lack of transport in the areas, the commission directed the officials concerned to come up with remedial measures or special arrangements. It also called for facilities to ensure children’s privacy in medical cases and the need for safe and child-friendly spaces.

“There are students who need counselling for various issues that include substance abuse. In some cases, the service of counsellors will not be sufficient and there will also be provision for consulting a psychologist or psychiatrist. Through this, we are trying to establish a support system and ensure prevention-focused programmes,” said Ms Chandran. She added that all necessary steps would be taken to prevent the violation of child rights. “Spreading awareness among the public and parents is also important, especially in interior parts,” she said.