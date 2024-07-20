Child rights panel orders closure of illegal poultry farm

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has ordered the closure of Matha Poultry Farm functioning illegally at Athiyannoor, Mulluvila.

The Athiyannoor grama panchayat secretary should ensure that the farm did not function, a division bench of the commission comprising chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar and member F. Wilson said.

If police support were needed to implement the order, the services of the Neyyattinkara deputy superintendent of police could be sought, the commission said.

The functioning of the farm violated the basic right of children to live in a healthy environment as promised in the Constitution, it said.

The commission was acting on a complaint that children were not able to eat or study owing to bad smell from the poultry farm and the menace posed by flies and mosquitoes. Children needed treatment for one health problem after another and their health was deteriorating, and so the farm should be closed down.

The commission order directed that an action taken report be submitted within 15 days of its order.