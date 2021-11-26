Child rights panel orders action against woman police officer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has ordered legal action be initiated against a civil police officer formerly attached to the Pink Police for allegedly subjecting an eight-year-old girl to insult and public humiliation at Attingal recently.

In his order, Commission chairman K.V. Manoj Kumar instructed the Attingal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and Attingal station house officer (SHO) to register a case against Rejitha M.R., the grade civil police officer, who is currently posted under the Kollam District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB).

She must be booked under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, that pertains to punishment for cruelty to children, the order stated.

The Commission has instructed the State Police Chief to evolve a comprehensive training programme to sensitise the police force on child rights and laws that guarantee their protection.

Criticising the manner in which the officer handled the situation during which she had blamed the child and her father of stealing her mobile phone, the commission noted her transfer and instruction to undergo behavioural training course could only be viewed as routine disciplinary action. Such steps were inadequate while considering the mental agony suffered by the child, the panel felt.

The order has come at a time when a petition filed by the child seeking action against the officer is being heard by the Kerala High Court. Having sought the State Police Chief the details of action taken in the issue, the case will next be heard on November 29.