Child rights panel orders action against activist

Thiruvananthapuram

24 June 2020 22:42 IST

Viral video of her kids painting her body

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed that criminal proceedings be initiated in connection with a woman activist getting her minor children to paint on her semi-nude body and posting its video on social media.

Commission member K. Nazeer, while initiating suo motu proceedings under Section 13 (1) (j) of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, has asked the Pathanamthitta District Police Chief to investigate the incident and submit a report within 10 days.

The police and the cybercell should take action to check the circulation of the video and remove it from the Internet and social media, the commission said.

Advertising

Advertising

Seeks report

The Pathanamthitta District Child Protection Office should investigate the living circumstances of her children, ascertain if they were in need of care and protection, and submit a report within 10 days.

The activist herself had put up the video of her children painting her body on social media.

Registration of a case against her under Sections 7, 8, 11, and 12 of the POCSO Act and investigation into the incident was necessary, Commission member K. Nazeer said.