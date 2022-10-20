Child rights panel moots district panels for effective implementation of POCSO Act

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended the setting up of district monitoring committees for the effective implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

It has been a decade since the POCSO Act, 2012, was introduced in the country, and the child rights commission, which monitors the implementation of the provisions of the Act, has submitted a few recommendations to the State government on its implementation.

The commission, as part of its monitoring, prepares questionnaires for various stakeholders in the implementation of the Act such as the police, child welfare committees, special courts, doctors, and so on, and analyses the data collected. It also conducts review meetings involving heads of various departments. On the basis of this and based on consultations and complaints received by it, the panel has drawn up some suggestions, a significant one being the formation of district-level monitoring committees to ensure convergence between the stakeholders and, thereby, justice without delay for the survivors. For instance, when the police take a survivor for medical examination, good rapport with doctors helps prevent long waits. These and other hurdles faced by the stakeholders can be ironed out at the district-level itself with the involvement of the district monitoring committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whatever cannot be addressed at the district level should be brought to the attention of the commission, which will then hold consultations with senior officials to ratify the decisions taken.

In 10 districts

The commission has initiated the committees in 10 districts on a pilot basis and found them fruitful. A government order formalising the committees is awaited.

The panel has also recommended that directions be given to district child protection officers (DCPOs) to make available Aswasanidhi, the emergency financial assistance provided through the Women and Child Development Department to survivors of gender-based violence, to children living in childcare institutions too. It called for creating proper awareness of Aswasanidhi among district child protection officers, police, and so on. Steps should be taken to avoid technical delays such as those in setting up joint accounts for the child and parent or any other designated person. A monitoring mechanism should be set up for this purpose.

DCPOs should be informed if Aswasanidhi cases are pending or the applications have been denied for conducting proper follow-ups.

The commission has recommended that victim compensation be provided to the child survivors of sexual offences.

Juvenile police wing

Another recommendation is a special juvenile police wing trained to be child-friendly. Kozhikode has such a wing, and the panel moots similar units in other districts. Under the present system, two child welfare police officers are deployed in a police station. However, an adequately staffed unit for the long-term would make a huge difference, feels the panel.