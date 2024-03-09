GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Child rights panel gets four new members

March 09, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Four new members have been appointed to the the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Mohankumar B. from Kasaragod, Cicily Joseph from Kannur, K.K. Shaju from Ernakulam, and Wilson F. from Thiruvananthapuram have taken charge as new members. Their tenure will be for a period of three years.

The fourth commission has K.V. Manoj Kumar as Chairperson and N. Sunanda and Jalajamol T.C. as members. With the new appointments, the four vacancies in the six-member commission have been filled.

The members’ posts have been vacant for nearly seven months. The tenure of Babitha B., Reni Antony, Syamaladevi P.P., and C. Vijayakumar in the third commission ended in August last. However, the appointment of the new members had dragged on.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had taken note of States’ non-compliance with Section 18 of the Commission for the Protection of Child Rights Act that provides for appointment of a Chairperson and other members of the State commissions for protection of child rights.

However, Kerala continued to delay the appointments. In 2022 too, there was a four-month delay. A long gap in appointment of new members severely affects the functioning of the commission and protection of child rights, a former commission member said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.