Child rights panel files case against school

Punalur school ‘violated COVID-19 guidelines’

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a case against a school in Kollam district for allegedly holding classes in violation of COVID-19 guidelines and related government orders.

The commission said on Friday that a case was registered following a complaint that St. Goretti School, Punalur, held classes in violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

400 students

According to the complaint, classes were held for around 400 students without disinfecting the classrooms or maintaining proper physical distance, the commission said.

The commission has sought reports from the Kollam District Collector, Rural SP, Deputy Director Education, District Education Officer, and the Principal.