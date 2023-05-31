Child rights panel directive to take disciplinary action against school teacher

May 31, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the Kollam Deputy Director of Education (DDE) and the manager of SRV UP School, Changankulangara, Karunagapally, Kollam district, to take immediate action against the Hindi teacher of the school for dereliction of duty.

Acting on a petition filed by 31 students of the school, commission member Reni Antony observed that on examining reports submitted by various General Education department officials and the school manager and statements given by the teacher concerned, it was evident that the students’ allegations were true. The teacher concerned had no commitment towards the students or the school.

The students had complained that the teacher did not teach anything in class, and would either doze off or keep checking his mobile phone. He behaved rudely with the students, scolded and physically intimidated them.

The Kollam DDE, in a report, said the students had complained to Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty too. Following this, the district education officer and the Karunagapally assistant education officer had visited the school and reported that the allegations had merit and directed the school manager to take action against the teacher as per the Kerala Education Act and Rules.

The school headmistress reported that during the inspection by General Education department officials, it became clear that many students did not know how to read or write Hindi and some not even the alphabets. The teacher kept following the old Hindi teaching practices despite formal directions to follow the updated practices as part of the existing curriculum. He had also been warned of strict action if he resorted to corporal punishment.

The commission heard the teacher concerned too, but he claimed the allegations were baseless and the handiwork of his colleagues. He also pointed out that he was the leader of a teacher organisation and action should not be taken against him.

Reaching the conclusion that the teacher failed to teach the portions or evaluate answer scripts properly and behaved rudely with the children, the commission asked why the school manager had not taken any disciplinary action against him till date. It also directed that appropriate disciplinary action be taken against him without delay.

