Child rights panel calls for report

Sexual abuse and murder of minor girl at Vandipperiyar

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a suo motu case in connection with the sexual abuse and murder of a six-year-old girl at Vandipperiyar on June 30.

The commission gave a notice to the District Police Chief (DPC) directing him to conduct an inquiry without revealing the identity of the victim. The panel also directed that appropriate legal action was taken in accordance with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.

The inquiry report should be submitted along with relevant documents, including a copy of the first information report, autopsy report, and details of the action taken within ten days.

The child living at the workers’ quarters of the Choorakkulam tea estate was found dead hanging in a room. The initial report indicated that the girl accidentally got caught in a rope in the room. However, the autopsy report stated that she had been subjected to severe sexual abuse for long.

The Vandipperiyar police had on Sunday arrested Arjun, 22, in connection with her death. The accused was living close to the family in the same quarters.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine on Monday visited the kin of the victim. He said the government was with the family and would give all support to them.

The Minister said the government would take necessary steps to improve the condition of the workers’ quarters in the plantations.

The Muttam POCSO court on Tuesday remanded the accused till July 27.