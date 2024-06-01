GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Child rights commission call for probe against school

Published - June 01, 2024 06:57 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Commission for Child Rights has directed PSVPM Higher Secondary School in Airavon, Konni, to allow a student who was expelled from the school to attend the annual examinations and promote him to the next class based on the results.

Considering a complaint lodged by a Konni native, commission member N. Sundanda recently called for a departmental inquiry and asked the Director of Public Education to submit the report within 30 days. As per the complaint, the Class IX student faced discrimination as the school authorities did not allow him to sit with other students and eventually barred him from attending classes. The student was also asked not to come to the school until the examinations.

Considering the complaint, the commission found that the school authorities committed a serious lapse by not adhering to the guidelines in place for expelling a student. Accordingly, it directed the school to permit him to attend the annual examination and promote him to Class X based on his results. The Deputy Director of Education in Thiruvalla has been tasked with completing the arrangements for conducting the examinations within three days.

The student should also be given medical assistance and counselling support if he experiences any physical or mental issues.

