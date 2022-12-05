Child rights club set up in Vithura HSS

December 05, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A child rights club has been set up at Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Vithura, in the district.

Perhaps the first such club in State schools, it has been set up under the umbrella of the Student Police Cadet (SPC) project of the Vithura school.

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar released the logo of the child rights club to inaugurate it. In his inaugural address, Mr. Manoj Kumar said the commission would recommend to the government the setting up of child rights clubs in other schools in the State on the lines of that in the Vithura school.

The club is intended to create awareness among students of rights of children and their duties and sensitise the public to the importance of protecting child rights.

The school parent-teacher association and the Vithura grama panchayat together will plan the activities of the club. Select students from each class will be provided training and they, in turn, will create awareness among the remaining students. School counsellor Soorya B.K. is the club convener.

Inspector General of Police and SPC State nodal officer P. Vijayan declared the first batch of SPC child rights ambassadors who have been given training. The Vithura school students have been trained in UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, IT Act, psychological first aid, and so on.