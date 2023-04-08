Child protection society contract staff salary down to half

April 08, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nearly 260 contract staff of the State Child Protection Society, a registered society under the Women and Child Development department in the State to implement Mission Vatsalya, formerly Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), have been receiving only half their pay for more than six months now.

Mission Vatsalya is a Centrally sponsored scheme (with fund sharing in the ratio of 60:40 between the Union government and the State) for welfare of children and fostering an ecosystem for their development. The State Child Protection Society is the only mechanism for implementing programmes and providing services under the mission in a speedy manner, without being bogged down by red tape.

However, since September last year, the society staff in the districts, including in the district child protection units, and that in the State office have seen their pay come down by half from around ₹22,000.

With the pay under ICPS inadequate to attract qualified hands with at least minimum experience, the State had increased the salary for the contract staff from its share back in 2016. However, once ICPS was subsumed under Mission Vatsalya, the department expressed its inability to pay more than what was stipulated owing to constraints in the public financial management system (PFMS) that tracks fund disbursal and reporting of expenditure for various schemes. As a result, salaries have come down to ₹10,000 to ₹11,000, which is less than the minimum wages.

Another issue is the delay in renewal of annual contracts, lasting months. In the interim, the staff are forced to work on daily wages. They are denied leave benefits as a result. The money spent out of their pocket for travel as part of outreach activities puts a further dent in their meagre earnings.

The staff say that in the past six months, nearly 36 people have resigned. However, more than their pay and benefits are at stake, they point out. All services rendered by the staff to statutory bodies such as juvenile justice board, child welfare committee, child rights commission, adoption, fostering, emergency outreach services, non-institutional care, social investigation report and individual child care plans have been hit by shortage of hands, not to mention their lack of motivation. It is only their commitment to work that sees them continue in their positions, they say.

The government, they say, can scant afford to close its eyes if services to children in need of care and protection, those in conflict with law, other vulnerable children such as those sexually exploited, physically abused, those facing domestic violence, migrant children, those in families at risk, in the streets and so on do not reach them in time for them to be protected effectively. The intended objectives of the mission will not be met if qualified staff with years of valuable experience are not retained.

Many of the staff were pinning their hopes on a department proposal to retain their present salary, but with the Finance department refusing to give its nod, many more could quit, they say.

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George could not be reached for comments.