Child protection panel to set up rehabilitation centre for orphans in Wayanad

A district-level child protection committee (CPC) meeting on June 6 (Thursday) decided to set up a rehabilitation centre in Wayanad to ensure the welfare of children abandoned by their parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee adopted steps to purchase land for the purpose, CPC secretary K. Rajan said after the meeting.

It decided to organise sensitisation programmes for children on cyber crimes, drugs, and food habits.

The library functioning at the committee building at Meenangadi would be expanded and educational trips would be organised for tribal children, he said. Literary camps would be organised to collect and publish writings of children in the district, he added.

The meeting also decided to celebrate International Children’s Day on June 11. Assistant Development Commissioner Praju Kumar presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.