ADVERTISEMENT

Child protection panel to set up rehabilitation centre for orphans in Wayanad

Published - June 06, 2024 11:27 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A district-level child protection committee (CPC) meeting on June 6 (Thursday) decided to set up a rehabilitation centre in Wayanad to ensure the welfare of children abandoned by their parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee adopted steps to purchase land for the purpose, CPC secretary K. Rajan said after the meeting.

It decided to organise sensitisation programmes for children on cyber crimes, drugs, and food habits.

The library functioning at the committee building at Meenangadi would be expanded and educational trips would be organised for tribal children, he said. Literary camps would be organised to collect and publish writings of children in the district, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The meeting also decided to celebrate International Children’s Day on June 11. Assistant Development Commissioner Praju Kumar presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / children

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US