Child protection panel to set up rehabilitation centre for orphans in Wayanad

A district-level child protection committee (CPC) meeting on June 6 (Thursday) decided to set up a rehabilitation centre in Wayanad to ensure the welfare of children abandoned by their parents.

The committee adopted steps to purchase land for the purpose, CPC secretary K. Rajan said after the meeting.

It decided to organise sensitisation programmes for children on cyber crimes, drugs, and food habits.

The library functioning at the committee building at Meenangadi would be expanded and educational trips would be organised for tribal children, he said. Literary camps would be organised to collect and publish writings of children in the district, he added.

The meeting also decided to celebrate International Children’s Day on June 11. Assistant Development Commissioner Praju Kumar presided.