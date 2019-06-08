Child porn: Kerala police to team up with Interpol

The State police are partnering the Interpol and the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMC) to combat child porn.

Top officials of the Interpol and ICMC are scheduled to confer with local investigators at the Kerala Police Cyberdome, the State law enforcement’s internet watchdog and research centre in Thiruvananthapuram, next week.

They hope to cobble together an alliance that would also involve transfer and development of the latest artificial intelligence powered cyber tools to crack down on a wide range of crimes.

The police also hope to get Interpol technology to track missing and wanted persons, including child runaways.

Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham, who heads Cyberdome, told The Hindu that the Interpol had provided the State police access to its latest cyber investigation tool, the Internet Crimes Against Children and Child Online Protective Services (ICACCOPS) programme, to help law enforcers conduct targeted surveillance of persons who share and trade child pornography on peer-to-peer user networks.

Child abuse

The ICACCOPS helped police track online searches for child abuse material to identify the IP addresses and track the physical location of those who upload or download or share child porn obsessively.

The operation resulted in the arrest and subsequent remand in judicial custody of 32 people across Kerala last week.

Investigators said the persons, driven by their sexual interest in children, also widely shared videos and pictures of children in their home, school, beach and leisure park environments more than they traded hardcore mainstream porn featuring juveniles.

They noticed that commonplace domestic videos featuring children had an alarmingly high viewer count. Investigators said the ICACCOPS algorithm for tracking child porn users could be tweaked to mount focussed real-time surveillance of persons suspected to have terrorist links, detect online scamsters and help law enforcers get tough on digital piracy.

In the wake of the Easter Day blasts in neighbouring Sri Lanka, the police said they were impelled to pry into secret chat rooms and other encrypted forms of communication used by radical elements to forecast and thwart terrorist activity if any.