Child panel seeks report on abandoned newborn

It was found abandoned in bushes at Thumboli in the Alappuzha municipal area

Staff Reporter
September 11, 2022 22:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) has sought a report from the Alappuzha North police in the case related to the abandonment of a newborn girl here last week.

The child was found abandoned in bushes at Thumboli in the Alappuzha municipal area. The baby, who was found by ragpickers, was shifted to the Women and Children Hospital, Alappuzha. KeSCPCR member Jalaja Chandran and District Child Protection officer T.V. Minimol visited the child at the hospital on Sunday. Ms. Chandran directed the hospital superintendent to provide free medical treatment to the girl. The KeSCPCR also directed the police to initiate action against those who abandoned the child.

The child will be shifted to a centre of the child welfare committee after discharge from the hospital.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that a woman suspected to be the mother of the child was admitted to the same hospital with bleeding. "She is under medical observation and we are yet to talk to her. We hope to speak to her in the next couple of days. We have registered a case but no person has been booked yet," said a police official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app