Child panel seeks report on abandoned newborn

It was found abandoned in bushes at Thumboli in the Alappuzha municipal area

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) has sought a report from the Alappuzha North police in the case related to the abandonment of a newborn girl here last week.

The child was found abandoned in bushes at Thumboli in the Alappuzha municipal area. The baby, who was found by ragpickers, was shifted to the Women and Children Hospital, Alappuzha. KeSCPCR member Jalaja Chandran and District Child Protection officer T.V. Minimol visited the child at the hospital on Sunday. Ms. Chandran directed the hospital superintendent to provide free medical treatment to the girl. The KeSCPCR also directed the police to initiate action against those who abandoned the child.

The child will be shifted to a centre of the child welfare committee after discharge from the hospital.

The police said that a woman suspected to be the mother of the child was admitted to the same hospital with bleeding. "She is under medical observation and we are yet to talk to her. We hope to speak to her in the next couple of days. We have registered a case but no person has been booked yet," said a police official.