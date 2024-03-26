ADVERTISEMENT

Child murdered at Kalikavu subjected to brutal torture, reveals post-mortem

March 26, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Child’s father taken into custody; police probing if anyone else is involved in torturing the child

The Hindu Bureau

The post-mortem examination of Fatima Nazrin, a two-year-old girl allegedly killed by her father Mohammed Fayiz at Udarampoyil, near Kalikavu, on Sunday, has revealed that the child was subjected to brutal torture.

The child had multiple injuries on its body. The post-mortem examination revealed that Fatima had died much before she was brought to a private hospital by Fayiz.

The girl died of haemorrhage in the brain. She had broken ribs, head injury, and marks of brutal beating on her body. The police said Fayiz attacked the child out of his anger towards his wife.

Charges

Fayiz was taken into custody on Monday. The police slapped charges of murder under the Indian Penal Code Section 302. He was also booked under Juvenile Justice Act Section 75 for cruelty to child.

Fayiz had brought his child to the hospital claiming that she had choked. On finding the child brought dead, the doctors alerted the police.

The child’s mother, Shahanath, and her family raised a hue and cry, accusing Fayiz of murdering the girl. Shahanath too was attacked by Fayiz.

The police said they were investigating if anyone else was involved in the attack on the child.

Crossword+

