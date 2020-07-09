Child marriage: girl’s mother, groom booked

PALAKKAD

09 July 2020 23:43 IST

In a case of child marriage, the police booked the groom and the relatives of the 15-year-old bride, including her mother, at Ponnamkode, near Mannarkkad, on Thursday. The girl told the District Child Protection officers that it was the financial constraints of the family that led to her early marriage on January 2 this year and the groom, who was in Sharjah, had opposed to her studying.

Child care centre

The girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee, which shifted her to a child care centre. The police registered a case against the 28-year-old husband, and the girl’s mother and her sister.

