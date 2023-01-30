ADVERTISEMENT

Child marriage: CWC directs Munnar police to rescue minor girl

January 30, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sasi Kumar K 10408

The authorities on Monday launched a probe into an incident in which a 47-year-old man married a minor girl at the first tribal panchayat at Edamalakkudy in Munnar, Idukki.

According to officials, the victim in the case was identified to be a 16-year-old girl. The man, the resident of the Kandotthukudi settlement under Edamalakudy panchayat, is already married and has two children.

After the marriage, the accused had been living with the girl at her house following objections raised by his two children. After receiving a tip-off, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of the area conducted a probe and found that the marriage had taken place sometime ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to officials, they escaped when they reached the settlement to probe the incident. The Social Welfare department officials reported the incident to the district child welfare committee.

Idukki Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson Jayaseelan Paul said “CWC directed Munnar Deputy Superintendent of police to rescue the girl immediately and produce her before the committee,” said Mr Paul.

Munnar Deputy Superintendent of Police Alex Baby said the police received a letter from the district child welfare committee regarding child marriage in Edamalakkudy. “We will probe the issue and then register a case about the incident,” said Mr Baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US