Child marriage: CWC directs Munnar police to rescue minor girl

January 30, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - IDUKKI

The authorities on Monday launched a probe into an incident in which a 47-year-old man married a minor girl at the first tribal panchayat at Edamalakkudy in Munnar, Idukki.

According to officials, the victim in the case was identified to be a 16-year-old girl. The man, the resident of the Kandotthukudi settlement under Edamalakudy panchayat, is already married and has two children.

After the marriage, the accused had been living with the girl at her house following objections raised by his two children. After receiving a tip-off, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of the area conducted a probe and found that the marriage had taken place sometime ago.

According to officials, they escaped when they reached the settlement to probe the incident. The Social Welfare department officials reported the incident to the district child welfare committee.

Idukki Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson Jayaseelan Paul said “CWC directed Munnar Deputy Superintendent of police to rescue the girl immediately and produce her before the committee,” said Mr Paul.

Munnar Deputy Superintendent of Police Alex Baby said the police received a letter from the district child welfare committee regarding child marriage in Edamalakkudy. “We will probe the issue and then register a case about the incident,” said Mr Baby.