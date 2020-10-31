Child injured seriously by his father’s brother

A five-year-old boy was cruelly attacked and was admitted in a serious condition to a private hospital at Thodupuzha.
Police arrested Assam resident Imdadul Hakkim,25, in connection with the incident. The police said that the boy was attacked by his father’s brother. The boy’s family members are all migrant workers living at Undaplavu, near Thodupuzha. The boy was attacked around 4 p.m. on Friday and was admitted to a hospital by the neighbours around 8 p.m.
The neighbours informed about the incident to the police, who reached the hospital. Only Hakkim was there at the hospital with the child. He told the police that the child’s father was at his workplace and his mother was looking after a one-year-old child at home.
Initial reports said that the boy had serious skull injuries. Hakkim confessed that he had pushed the child to the wall of the house after the boy did not eat the food served by his parents. Hakkim had recently arrived from Assam. The police said that they were collecting the details from different quarters includingthe neighbours. Additional charges would be slapped after a thorough probe, they said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath