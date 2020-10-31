Child injured seriously by his father’s brother

A five-year-old boy was cruelly attacked and was admitted in a serious condition to a private hospital at Thodupuzha.

Police arrested Assam resident Imdadul Hakkim,25, in connection with the incident. The police said that the boy was attacked by his father’s brother. The boy’s family members are all migrant workers living at Undaplavu, near Thodupuzha. The boy was attacked around 4 p.m. on Friday and was admitted to a hospital by the neighbours around 8 p.m.

The neighbours informed about the incident to the police, who reached the hospital. Only Hakkim was there at the hospital with the child. He told the police that the child’s father was at his workplace and his mother was looking after a one-year-old child at home.

Initial reports said that the boy had serious skull injuries. Hakkim confessed that he had pushed the child to the wall of the house after the boy did not eat the food served by his parents. Hakkim had recently arrived from Assam. The police said that they were collecting the details from different quarters includingthe neighbours. Additional charges would be slapped after a thorough probe, they said.