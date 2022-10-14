A three-year-old girl child who fell under the wheels of a car reportedly driven by her mother succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Friday. The victim was identified as Mariyam Nazeer. The accident occurred while she was playing on the courtyard of her house at Koduvally.
Child hit by mother’s car succumbs to injuries
Accident occurs while the girl was playing on the courtyard of her house
