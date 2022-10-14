Child hit by mother’s car succumbs to injuries

The Hindu Bureau October 14, 2022 19:26 IST

Accident occurs while the girl was playing on the courtyard of her house

A three-year-old girl child who fell under the wheels of a car reportedly driven by her mother succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Friday. The victim was identified as Mariyam Nazeer. The accident occurred while she was playing on the courtyard of her house at Koduvally.



