Child helpline services to operate under WCD from now

August 03, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

1098, the toll-free call centre functioning under the Childline India Foundation for children in need of care and protection, will now operate under the Women and Child Development (WCD) department, Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George has said.

Children can call the emergency number 1098 round the clock for services and emergency assistance. For this, a State control room and district-level units had been readied. Eighteen employees had been posted at the State control room. In the district, eight-member district-level units connected to the District Child Protection Unit were also ready, a statement quoting the Minister said on Thursday.

At railway stations

Besides this, helplines were functional at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode railway stations. The State-level control room was functional at the Women and Child Development department directorate in the capital city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calls to 1098 will reach the State control room. These will be transferred to the district child helpline units for immediate action. Emergency calls will be forwarded to Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 112 and necessary action ensured.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.