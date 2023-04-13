ADVERTISEMENT

Child from Tamil Nadu drowns in Chalakudy river 

April 13, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year-old Ayyappa devotee from Tamil Nadu drowned in the Chalakudy river on Thursday. The deceased was Monish, son of Rajesh of Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

The child, along with another boy, had gone to the river for taking a bath near the Vettilappara bridge at 1 p.m. The other boy was rescued without injuries.

The group of devotees were returning from Athirappilly on the way to Sabarimala. Though the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, his life could not be saved.

CONNECT WITH US