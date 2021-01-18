‘Child-friendly’ exams on the cards

Academic year will not be extended beyond March 31

‘Child-friendly’ examinations are on the cards this year with the State government devising a new examination system in view of the COVID 19-induced changes in school academics, Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath said on Monday.

Replying to questions in the Assembly, the Minister said students will have more options to choose from in the question papers.

“The traditional way of testing students will not be followed this time. The emphasis will be on what the student knows rather than what the student does not know,” he said. According to the Minister, with a wider range of options in the question paper, the students can attempt questions that correspond to their aptitude and interests.

“They can attempt as many questions as they can, but the maximum score will be as prescribed in the question paper,”' he said. The academic year will not be extended beyond March 31, he said.

The digital classes for Class X students have been completed, and that of Class XII will be over in two weeks. The focus areas for each chapter, on which the questions will be based, have been published.

The government had announced in December that the SSLC and Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations will be held from March 17 by observing COVID-19 protocols.