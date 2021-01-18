‘Child-friendly’ exams on the cards

‘Child-friendly’ examinations are on the cards this year with the State government devising a new examination system in view of the COVID 19-induced changes in school academics, Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath said on Monday.
Replying to questions in the Assembly, the Minister said students will have more options to choose from in the question papers.
“The traditional way of testing students will not be followed this time. The emphasis will be on what the student knows rather than what the student does not know,” he said. According to the Minister, with a wider range of options in the question paper, the students can attempt questions that correspond to their aptitude and interests.
“They can attempt as many questions as they can, but the maximum score will be as prescribed in the question paper,”' he said. The academic year will not be extended beyond March 31, he said.
The digital classes for Class X students have been completed, and that of Class XII will be over in two weeks. The focus areas for each chapter, on which the questions will be based, have been published.
The government had announced in December that the SSLC and Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations will be held from March 17 by observing COVID-19 protocols.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath