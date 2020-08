KANNUR

19 August 2020 00:05 IST

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died after falling into a bucket full of water in Kannur district on Tuesday.

The deceased child was identified as Yashwin, the son of Jitesh and Jincy, of Meethalepunnadu in Iritty.

Though he was rushed to a private hospital, the boy failed to respond to the treatment and died.

