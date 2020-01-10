Child dies of suspected H1N1 in Kozhikode

In a suspected case of H1NI influenza, a two-year-old child died at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) functioning on the campus of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, on Friday.

However, the cause of death has not been confirmed yet. The throat swabs of the victim — Kenzabivi — of Irnigal , near Payyoli, in the district have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, and Manipal Institute of Virology for confirmation, IMCH deputy superintendent K. Mohandas Nair said.

Four members of the family of the victim were also undergoing treatment for similar symptoms such as mild fever. The nasal swab and nasopharynx samples have also been sent for tests.

Earlier, seven students of Anayamkunnu Government Higher Secondary School at Mukkom were diagnosed with H1N1. This was after 163 students and 13 teachers of the school had developed fever and their blood samples were sent for examination. Most of them had high fever, cough, and throat pain. The Manipal Institute of Virology confirmed the cases.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has said that there is no cause for panic as steps are being taken to curtail the spread of the disease. Facilities for diagnosis have been stepped up at the Anayamkunnu Government Higher Secondary School and Karassery Primary Health Centre, V. Jayasree, District Medical Officer, said.

Control room

She said that a control room attached to the Mukkom Community Health Centre had collected the data of all the students and teachers. Parents and teachers have been advised that those having fever should get treatment at the Karassery Primary Helath Centre and Mukkom Community Heath Centre. People can also get advice from the call centre at Mukkom (0495 2297260).

As part of precautionary measures, squads have been formed for each of the 18 wards of the local body to visit households and distribute pamphlets about H1N1, Dr. Jayasree said.